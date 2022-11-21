LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($108.25) to €74.00 ($76.29) in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LEG Immobilien from €158.00 ($162.89) to €92.00 ($94.85) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LEG Immobilien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 6.0 %

LEGIF stock opened at $64.97 on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $147.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.