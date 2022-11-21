Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LGGNY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.88) to GBX 285 ($3.35) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.47) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.00.
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
LGGNY stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
