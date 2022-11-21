Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Legrand from €97.00 ($100.00) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Legrand from €97.00 ($100.00) to €86.00 ($88.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legrand from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Legrand from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Legrand from €77.00 ($79.38) to €74.00 ($76.29) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

