Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDF opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

Institutional Trading of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

