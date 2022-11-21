Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €25.00 ($25.77) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGDDY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($45.36) to €36.00 ($37.11) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €23.50 ($24.23) to €20.00 ($20.62) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($37.11) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Shares of MGDDY opened at $13.51 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

