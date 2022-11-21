Critical Review: Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) and Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Auto Parts 4Less Group and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Viad 0 1 2 0 2.67

Viad has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.52%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $11.02 million 0.40 -$8.07 million N/A N/A Viad $507.34 million 1.13 -$92.65 million ($0.74) -37.36

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Viad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Auto Parts 4Less Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viad.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group -178.12% N/A -1,130.14% Viad 0.79% 18.08% 1.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Viad shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viad beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

