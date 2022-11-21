Head to Head Contrast: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) vs. TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -11.37% -28.27% -5.58% TaskUs 4.63% 10.58% 5.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Five9 and TaskUs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 4 16 0 2.71 TaskUs 0 3 5 0 2.63

Earnings & Valuation

Five9 presently has a consensus target price of $94.32, suggesting a potential upside of 62.11%. TaskUs has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.13%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than TaskUs.

This table compares Five9 and TaskUs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $609.59 million 6.73 -$53.00 million ($1.21) -48.08 TaskUs $760.70 million 2.53 -$58.70 million $0.40 49.30

Five9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TaskUs. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of TaskUs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TaskUs beats Five9 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

