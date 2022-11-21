Brokerages Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Target Price at 51.17

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 51.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$60.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MNMD stock opened at 2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.81. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 2.35 and a twelve month high of 33.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.65.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.58 by 0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

