Brokerages Set Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Target Price at $176.00

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $82.94 and a one year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

