Brokerages Set First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Target Price at $22.10

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $814.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after acquiring an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 39.7% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 877,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 194,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,804,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

