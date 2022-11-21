Hyperfine (HYPR) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hyperfine to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hyperfine and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hyperfine
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Hyperfine Competitors
|88
|598
|1655
|77
|2.71
Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 437.43%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 83.93%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Risk & Volatility
Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s peers have a beta of 13.35, indicating that their average stock price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Hyperfine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hyperfine
|-1,479.40%
|-54.01%
|-49.87%
|Hyperfine Competitors
|-694.90%
|-44.28%
|-25.30%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Hyperfine and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hyperfine
|$1.50 million
|-$64.85 million
|-0.22
|Hyperfine Competitors
|$1.03 billion
|$130.62 million
|-0.49
Hyperfine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Hyperfine peers beat Hyperfine on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
Hyperfine Company Profile
Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
