Comparing Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ozon alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ozon and Onion Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $2.42 billion 0.84 -$772.19 million ($4.45) -2.11 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.06 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon.

Ozon has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.29, meaning that its stock price is 429% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ozon and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 1 0 0 2.00 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ozon currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.68%. Given Ozon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ozon is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon -27.03% -642.17% -30.83% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

About Ozon

(Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About Onion Global

(Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.