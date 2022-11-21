Reviewing BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) & Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) and Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alzamend Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$106.93 million ($4.89) -3.11 Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A -$12.36 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -77.56% -58.11% Alzamend Neuro N/A -105.64% -97.50%

Risk & Volatility

BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alzamend Neuro has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Alzamend Neuro 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.25%. Given BioXcel Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioXcel Therapeutics is more favorable than Alzamend Neuro.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics beats Alzamend Neuro on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. Its commercial product, IGALMI (developed as BXCL501) is a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults. The company also continues to conduct clinical trials evaluating BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease patients, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with major depressive disorder, as well as in the community for agitation associated with bipolar disorders and schizophrenia. In addition, it is developing BXCL502 as a potential therapy for chronic agitation in dementia; and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

