Comparing LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) & Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWire Group and Fox Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group N/A -22.53% 1.81% Fox Factory 12.37% 22.22% 13.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LiveWire Group and Fox Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fox Factory 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

LiveWire Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 51.30%. Fox Factory has a consensus target price of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.57%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Fox Factory.

This table compares LiveWire Group and Fox Factory’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A Fox Factory $1.30 billion 3.45 $163.82 million $4.48 23.69

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWire Group.

Volatility and Risk

LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fox Factory has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Fox Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fox Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fox Factory beats LiveWire Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chain rings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as sells aftermarket products to dealers and distributors. The company offers powered vehicles under the FOX, BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, and SCA brands; and mountain bikes and road bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

