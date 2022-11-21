Analyzing Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Beam Global has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -78.95% -42.77% -33.52% Silicon Motion Technology 20.76% 32.05% 22.25%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $9.00 million 19.25 -$6.60 million ($1.41) -12.17 Silicon Motion Technology $922.10 million 2.24 $200.00 million $6.17 10.12

This table compares Beam Global and Silicon Motion Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beam Global and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 4 0 2.67

Beam Global presently has a consensus target price of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 55.01%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.91%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Beam Global.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Beam Global on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

(Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.