Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $111.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

LYV opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.21. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $31,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

