Analysts Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Adient Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Adient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth about $5,096,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Adient by 54,947.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Adient by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. Adient has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

