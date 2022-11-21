Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $115.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.45.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $164.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,655 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

