Brokerages Set SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) PT at $14.95

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

SeaSpine Stock Performance

SPNE opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaSpine

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $67.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 6.6% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 169,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 40.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 47.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

