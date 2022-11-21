Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price at $53.75

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $47.74 on Friday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

