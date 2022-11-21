Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $25.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. Upwork has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $487,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,206,097.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,393 shares of company stock worth $1,515,159 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 154.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.