Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $25.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.08.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Upwork Stock Performance
Shares of Upwork stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. Upwork has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 154.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.
About Upwork
Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.
