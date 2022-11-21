Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Target Price at $287.30

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $273.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.76. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

