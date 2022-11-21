Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Price Target at $311.00

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $227.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.15. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 45.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after buying an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,542,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,638,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

