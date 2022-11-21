Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) PT at $6.25

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

CYH stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

About Community Health Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

