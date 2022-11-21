Barclays Trims Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Target Price to GBX 585

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 675 ($7.93) to GBX 585 ($6.87) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.64) to GBX 320 ($3.76) in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $476.67.

Harbour Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

HBRIY opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Harbour Energy Announces Dividend

About Harbour Energy

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0968 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

