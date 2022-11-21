Critical Review: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HealthEquity and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 11 0 2.85 PaySign 0 0 1 0 3.00

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $77.64, indicating a potential upside of 25.98%. PaySign has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.35%. Given PaySign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $756.56 million 6.89 -$44.29 million ($0.74) -83.28 PaySign $29.47 million 4.82 -$2.72 million $0.01 272.27

This table compares HealthEquity and PaySign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PaySign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HealthEquity. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of PaySign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity -7.82% 2.86% 1.72% PaySign 1.16% 3.07% 0.43%

Summary

PaySign beats HealthEquity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers and Per Diem/Corporate Expense Payments that allows businesses, and non-profits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

