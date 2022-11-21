Head-To-Head Survey: Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Worksport has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 390.80%. Given Worksport’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49% Worksport -13,687.23% -42.04% -35.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Worksport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 21.77 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -6.43 Worksport $300,000.00 93.40 -$7.90 million ($0.81) -2.01

Envirotech Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worksport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Envirotech Vehicles beats Worksport on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

