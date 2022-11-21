Head-To-Head Survey: Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Envirotech Vehicles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Worksport
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Worksport has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 390.80%. Given Worksport’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.
Risk & Volatility
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Envirotech Vehicles
|-100.18%
|-10.66%
|-10.49%
|Worksport
|-13,687.23%
|-42.04%
|-35.69%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Worksport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Envirotech Vehicles
|$2.04 million
|21.77
|-$7.65 million
|($0.46)
|-6.43
|Worksport
|$300,000.00
|93.40
|-$7.90 million
|($0.81)
|-2.01
Envirotech Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worksport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Envirotech Vehicles beats Worksport on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Envirotech Vehicles
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.
About Worksport
Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.
