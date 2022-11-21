Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) versus Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Financial Survey

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 7.70% 5.05% 3.76% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kyocera and Credo Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Kyocera.

0.0% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyocera and Credo Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $16.38 billion 1.08 $1.32 billion $3.42 14.39 Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 19.76 -$22.18 million N/A N/A

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets. It also provides electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal and SAW devices, connectors, sensing and control devices, power semiconductor and printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. Further, the company offers smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; printers, multifunctional products, commercial inkjet printers, document solutions, and supplies. In addition, it provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; smart energy related products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; and medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics, and jewelry and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. The company offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

