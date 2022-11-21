Analysts Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) PT at $48.13

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

