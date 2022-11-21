Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $28.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 59.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 580,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 161,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 237,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

