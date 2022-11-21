Analysts Set Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Price Target at $757.50

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $757.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Pandora A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $34.81.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

