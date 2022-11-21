Head-To-Head Analysis: Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) and Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Blue Bird shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Bird and Atlis Motor Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atlis Motor Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Blue Bird presently has a consensus target price of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 72.36%. Given Blue Bird’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Atlis Motor Vehicles.

This table compares Blue Bird and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $683.99 million 0.55 -$290,000.00 ($0.82) -14.27 Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlis Motor Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Bird.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Bird and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird -3.41% -132.71% -4.65% Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blue Bird beats Atlis Motor Vehicles on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses. Blue Bird Corporation sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and maintains a parts distribution center. Blue Bird Corporation was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

