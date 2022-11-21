Analyzing Curaleaf (CURLF) & The Competition

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Curaleaf to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -9.72% -7.08% -3.70% Curaleaf Competitors 435.50% -64.31% 103.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Curaleaf and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 1 7 0 2.88 Curaleaf Competitors 190 527 725 41 2.42

Valuation & Earnings

Curaleaf currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 87.31%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 142.21%. Given Curaleaf’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Curaleaf and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.21 billion -$101.73 million -36.33 Curaleaf Competitors $265.37 million -$99.14 million -10.74

Curaleaf has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Curaleaf competitors beat Curaleaf on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. It offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. The company also provides hemp-based CBD products. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 134 dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites in 22 states of the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

