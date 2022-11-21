Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$140.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank set a C$125.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.44.

L stock opened at C$110.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$111.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$114.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$90.46 and a 12 month high of C$124.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

