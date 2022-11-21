National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $1,120.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,120.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.51) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

NGG opened at $60.42 on Friday. National Grid has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

