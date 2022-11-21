Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $73.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.99. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,119,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $24,919,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,731,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $16,567,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

