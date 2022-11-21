Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $84.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,365,818.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Up 1.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $90.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.29%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

