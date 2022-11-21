Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $12.26 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. Altice USA has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 61,715 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,941,924.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,281,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,670 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Altice USA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

