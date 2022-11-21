PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $120.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $202.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

