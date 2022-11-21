Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $16.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,154,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 921,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

