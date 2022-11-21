AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $147.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 18.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME opened at $139.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

