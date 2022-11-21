Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $494.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $494.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $433.01 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.50 and its 200 day moving average is $405.96.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,070 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after buying an additional 209,567 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.