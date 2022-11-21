Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CL King cut Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Williams Trading cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

WWW stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

