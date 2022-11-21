Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Target Price at $697.42

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $697.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASML from €595.00 ($613.40) to €520.00 ($536.08) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($670.10) to €700.00 ($721.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $593.16 on Friday. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $867.55. The company has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASML Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in ASML by 7.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in ASML by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

