Morgan Stanley Increases Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $39.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JXN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

