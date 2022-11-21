Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.
Global-e Online Stock Down 1.5 %
GLBE opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.07. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.