Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Global-e Online Stock Down 1.5 %

GLBE opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.07. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

