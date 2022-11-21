Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $353.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $361.67 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80. The company has a market capitalization of $343.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.01.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

