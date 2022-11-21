BMO Capital Markets Raises Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$82.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTRAF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of MTRAF opened at $54.26 on Thursday. Metro has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

