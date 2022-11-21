Truist Financial Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $151.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.5 %

Target stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average is $161.91. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.