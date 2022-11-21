Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) & CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Head to Head Contrast

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Jamf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Jamf alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jamf and CareCloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $366.39 million 6.77 -$75.19 million ($1.20) -17.03 CareCloud $139.60 million 0.33 $2.84 million ($0.45) -6.69

Profitability

CareCloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareCloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Jamf and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -31.80% -9.06% -4.34% CareCloud 3.20% 4.54% 3.33%

Volatility and Risk

Jamf has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jamf and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 1 3 0 2.75 CareCloud 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jamf presently has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.32%. CareCloud has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 182.39%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Jamf.

Summary

CareCloud beats Jamf on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, which provides protection of Mac-targeted malware and creates customized telemetry and detections that give enterprise security teams visibility into their Macs; Jamf Threat Defense, a solution to protect workers from malicious attackers; and Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.